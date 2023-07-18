Opposition won't be able to unite, three of the 17 parties have now joined NDA, says Union Minister Pashupati Kumar

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday said that the Opposition won’t be able to unite as three of the 17 parties that attended the Patna meeting have already joined the NDA.

Confirming that Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party has been invited for the NDA meeting today, he said, “Our party’s MP Chandan Singh and I are going to the meeting. The people of the country are waiting for PM Modi to become PM for the third time. NDA will get 2/3rd majority. Of the 17 opposition parties that attended the Patna meeting, three have now joined the NDA. Opposition will not be able to unite.”

On Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan’s statement of contesting from the Hajipur seat in 2024, the RLJP chief, who is also an MP from Hajipur, said, “His claim of contesting from Hajipur is baseless. I would like to advise him that he should not betray the people of his constituency and contest from his present seat.”

Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that his party has joined the NDA following a positive discussion with the BJP over his “concerns” and asserted the ruling combine will win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While declining to share details of his talks with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, he asserted that his concerns have been addressed positively by them.

He, however, made it clear that he will contest from Hajipur, a Lok Sabha seat currently represented by his estranged uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

His party will fight as part of the BJP-led NDA in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls as well.

Paswan had earlier indicated that he expected the BJP to stick to the same seat-sharing arrangement as in 2019 when the undivided LJP had contested on six Lok Sabha seats and was given a Rajya Sabha seat as well.

With inputs from agencies