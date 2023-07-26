Opposition MPs to wear black clothes in Parliament on Thursday over Manipur issue

As a mark of protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament, all Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be dressed in black when they attend Parliament on Thursday.

A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today. Mr Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

The opposition has often resorted to wearing black to register their protest against the government on various issues.

The opposition has been demanding that PM Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament before a debate on the matter can be taken up. With the opposition and treasury bench members not relenting, a logjam was prevailing in both houses. The Monsoon session that began on July 20 is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

With inputs from PTI.