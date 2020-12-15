Opposition misguiding farmers, Centre 24 hours ready to resolve doubts, says Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony at development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi said, "Farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy. Farmers are told that their land will be grabbed by others if new farm reforms get implemented. I want to ask you, did the dairy owner take your cattle because you are selling milk to him," the prime minister said.

"Opposition parties, when they were in power, were in favour of these farm sector reforms, but did not take any decision back then. Now when the country has decided to embrace these reforms, these people are spreading falsehood and misleading farmers. I want to reiterate that my government is ready 24 hours to resolve all your doubts," Modi said.

The prime minister made the remarks at Dhordo in Kutch after laying the foundation stones for development projects, including the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk processing plant.

Modi also met delegations of farmers from Punjab settled in Kutch district as well as local cultivators and heard their issues with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accompanying him. Sikh farmers cultivate land in areas near the Indo-Pak border.