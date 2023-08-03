Opposition has formed alliance, but Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority: Amit Shah
Amit Shah was addressing in Lok Sabha as the House took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Thursday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A and said, “Even after (the Opposition) forming alliance, Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again with full majority…”
The statement was made the Union Minister during his address in the Lok Sabha.
Shah on Thursday was speaking on Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He talked about the National Capital’s jurisdiction in making law.
#WATCH | ..Even after they’ve (the opposition) formed an alliance, Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority…: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha as he speaks on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 pic.twitter.com/MeoLw2yloO
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
Batting for Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, in lower house, Shah said, "From Jawarharlal Nehru to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, several prominent leaders had earlier opposed giving Delhi a ‘full-state’ status."
#WATCH | Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/4sWWatQJko
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
Intensifying his attack on the Opposition, Shah said he would urge them to "think about Delhi and not about the alliance".
Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Shah said, "In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve... The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows."
#WATCH | In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows: Union Home… pic.twitter.com/pelULwGMgH
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
With inputs from agencies
also read
Rajasthan: PM Modi attacks Congress government, says ‘red diary’ will ruin Congress in polls
A political row erupted days after Rajasthan sacked minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that the red diary, he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rahul's famous hug: What happened when Modi govt faced a no-trust vote in 2018
The Narendra Modi government will face a no-confidence motion, four years after fending off one. In 2018, the NDA defeated a no-trust motion brought on by Andhra Pradesh's TDP with 325 votes. However, the highlight was the moment Rahul Gandhi hugged the PM and then winked at his Congress colleagues
Lok Sabha passes Bill to curb film piracy, revamp age-based certification
Rajya Sabha had already passed the Bill on July 27, indicating a collective effort by both houses to address the concerns within the film industry and create a more robust and modernized film certification process.