India

Opposition has formed alliance, but Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority: Amit Shah

Amit Shah was addressing in Lok Sabha as the House took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Thursday

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 03, 2023 15:27:20 IST
Opposition has formed alliance, but Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. SansadTV

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A and said, “Even after (the Opposition) forming alliance, Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again with full majority…”

The statement was made the Union Minister during his address in the Lok Sabha.

Shah on Thursday was speaking on Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He talked about the National Capital’s jurisdiction in making law.

Batting for Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, in lower house, Shah said, "From Jawarharlal Nehru to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, several prominent leaders had earlier opposed giving Delhi a ‘full-state’ status."

Intensifying his attack on the Opposition, Shah said he would urge them to "think about Delhi and not about the alliance".

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Shah said, "In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve... The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows."

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 03, 2023 14:58:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rajasthan: PM Modi attacks Congress government, says ‘red diary’ will ruin Congress in polls
India

Rajasthan: PM Modi attacks Congress government, says ‘red diary’ will ruin Congress in polls

A political row erupted days after Rajasthan sacked minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that the red diary, he wanted to introduce in the assembly on Monday contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rahul's famous hug: What happened when Modi govt faced a no-trust vote in 2018
Explainers

Rahul's famous hug: What happened when Modi govt faced a no-trust vote in 2018

The Narendra Modi government will face a no-confidence motion, four years after fending off one. In 2018, the NDA defeated a no-trust motion brought on by Andhra Pradesh's TDP with 325 votes. However, the highlight was the moment Rahul Gandhi hugged the PM and then winked at his Congress colleagues

Lok Sabha passes Bill to curb film piracy, revamp age-based certification
India

Lok Sabha passes Bill to curb film piracy, revamp age-based certification

Rajya Sabha had already passed the Bill on July 27, indicating a collective effort by both houses to address the concerns within the film industry and create a more robust and modernized film certification process.