Opposition has formed alliance, but Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A and said, “Even after (the Opposition) forming alliance, Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again with full majority…”

The statement was made the Union Minister during his address in the Lok Sabha.

Shah on Thursday was speaking on Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He talked about the National Capital’s jurisdiction in making law.

Batting for Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, in lower house, Shah said, "From Jawarharlal Nehru to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, several prominent leaders had earlier opposed giving Delhi a ‘full-state’ status."

#WATCH | Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/4sWWatQJko — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

Intensifying his attack on the Opposition, Shah said he would urge them to "think about Delhi and not about the alliance".

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Shah said, "In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve... The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows."

#WATCH | In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting the right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows: Union Home… pic.twitter.com/pelULwGMgH — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

