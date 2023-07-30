Opposition delegation meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, submits memorandum

Opposition leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) visited Manipur and met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan. During their interaction, they handed over a memorandum and suggested sending a multi-party delegation to address the violence-hit situation in Manipur.

The delegation of I.N.D.I.A. alliance submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey today, requesting her to restore peace & harmony, taking all effective measures. pic.twitter.com/l61l10iOu1 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

The 21-member delegation of the Opposition arrived in the state for a two-day visit to assess the ethnic strife and violence that has been ongoing since 4 May.

After their meeting with the Governor, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, part of the delegation, stated that they shared their first-hand experiences and observations from their visit to the relief centers. The Governor expressed her concern and agreed with the suggestions put forward by the delegation.

VIDEO | “MPs from the INDIA alliance met the Governor of Manipur and discussed the situation there. She agreed with us. It is necessary to resolve the issue together,” says Congress MP @adhirrcinc after meeting Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey. pic.twitter.com/YhFDWS4i0C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2023

Governor Uikey proposed initiating talks with leaders from all communities as a step towards finding a solution and restoring peace in the region. She emphasised the importance of an all-party delegation from both the ruling and opposition parties to address the prevailing sense of distrust among the people, reported ANI.

Prior to their meeting with the Governor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted the worsening situation in Manipur and stressed the need for restoring peace to ensure communal harmony and social justice.

The Opposition delegation’s aim during the visit was to bring about “psychological healing” for the affected people.

The ruling party, BJP, criticised the Opposition’s visit, claiming that the Centre was ready for a discussion on Manipur in Parliament while the Opposition was avoiding it.

With inputs from agencies