Opposition clamour on clarification over Chinese incursion in East Ladakh grows; Rahul Gandhi disses Rajnath Singh, Digvijaya Singh demands special Parliament session

Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh has turned into a latest soft spot for Central government -- already dealing with a pandemic which refuses to abate -- as Opposition parties shored up their attack.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has been demanding a response from the Centre on the issue. Merely a day after his "everyone knows the reality" of border situation jibe, Rahul on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to clarify whether China has occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh.

Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2020

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should call a Parliamentary session to discuss the "infiltration of Chinese troops on Indian territory".

PM must call Session of Parliament to discuss the infiltration of Chinese Troops on Indian Territory. No less than the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has accepted the fact. We do understand Modi is no Pt Nehru but the seriousness of the issue demands discussion in Parliament https://t.co/msO0dl7oW3 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 9, 2020

Rajnath had on Monday hit out at Rahul with a couplet of noted Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, saying when someone's hand aches they can treat it, but what does one do when the hand itself has become a pain. 'Hand' is the Congress party's election symbol.

Rahul and Rajnath have been engaged in war of words on Twitter since Monday evening on the issue and have been taking swipes at each other by using couplets of Ghalib.

The Congress leader on Monday had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as "everyone knows" the reality of the situation at the country's borders.

"Everyone knows the reality of the 'borders', but the thought is good to keep one's heart happy," he said in a tweet in Hindi, tweaking a couplet of Ghalib.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also asked the defence minister to respond to the issue of Chinese incursion, instead of denigrating party symbols of opposition party.

मा. पी.एम व रक्षा मंत्री जी, अगर विपक्षी पार्टियों के चुनाव चिन्हों को नीचा दिखाने की क़वायद ख़त्म हो जाए तो राष्ट्रहित की और भी आपका ध्यान दिलाना चाहेगें। कृपया नेपाल द्वारा भारत माता की सरज़मीं को अपने नक़्शे में शामिल करने बारे देश को बताएँ।https://t.co/sm0zhHsZ2t — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 9, 2020

Surjewala also sought answers on the border dispute with Nepal which flared up recently after the Himalayan nation's efforts to revise its political map to include areas within Indian territory, such as Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani within its borders.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also said the government was being reluctant in sharing information and accused it of maintaining a "deliberate ambiguity".

"It is time that you shared (information) with us under whatever conditions you like. What is the area which has been encroached and by not doing it, remember, you are creating more doubts, more rumours, more speculation.

"What is the direction and content of the talks? What is the situation and so on and so forth, this is in the interest of the nation, but this government has always been reluctant, when it comes to other parties and that is the tragedy," he noted.

Singhvi accused the government of giving a "step-motherly or step-brotherly" treatment to the opposition party.

The Congress leader said there should be not even the slightest doubt that the Congress stood with the government, with the people of this nation beyond the last mile on India's security, borders, integrity.

"It is not something to be even stated to you, but, it is you, who are treating us in this step brotherly or step motherly fashion. It is for you to decide, how much you share, when to share, in which committee to share, to share with some nominees of which party. But you have treated us as if we are enemies just because we are political adversaries," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had on Monday demanded that the government tell the country whether or not Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory and on what exactly is it talking to the Chinese.

"What exactly are they speaking to the Chinese, because our Army people and the Chinese PLA are talking to each other. The Central government should tell the country...why are they embarrassed? why are they maintaining this silence. Can they tell us whether the Chinese have occupied Indian territory....," Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh-based Opposition parties Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party said the "encroachment" of Indian territory by China is unacceptable and that they are with the government but other parties should rise above politics on the issue of national interest.

"In East Ladakh, the encroachment of Chinese forces for past one month is unacceptable to the country. The government should initiate strict steps to raise the morale of our forces. As BJP takes 'akadhikari' decision (decision by itself), it's feeling itself weak even though the people and opposition are with them on this issue," SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP chief Mayawati attacked the BJP and the Congress on playing "dirty politics" on this issue when the people are facing hardships due to coronavirus pandemic.

"It's unfortunate that at time when people are facing difficult times due to the pandemic, the BJP and Congress are playing dirty politics and allegations and counter allegations on the border dispute with China. This is not in the nation interest," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The dispute with China and also Nepal is becoming very serious. In such a situation all parties should rise above party politics and think in nation interest. In such a matter, it would be better if the Centre takes all in confidence," she said in another tweet.

