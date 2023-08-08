'Opposition brought no-confidence motion to break PM's silence': Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, during the fiery debate on the no-confidence motion, said that the Opposition “had to” bring about the motion to “break the prime minister’s silence.”

“PM took a ‘maun vrat’ to not speak in the Parliament. So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence,” Gogoi said as he initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion against the centre in Lok Sabha.

During the debate, Gogoi posed three questions to the central government, “1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak in Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?”

‘Manipur wants justice’

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress leader who moved the no-confidence motion against the BJP-ruled central government, said that I.N.D.I.A brought the motion for Manipur.

“I move the Motion that this House expresses No Confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this Motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice,” he said.

“PM will have to accept that his double-engine govt, his govt in Manipur has failed. That is why, 150 people died in Manipur around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered,” he added.