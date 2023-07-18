Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA', next meeting in Mumbai: Kharge

After Patna and Bengaluru, the next meeting of the Opposition parties will be held in Mumbai, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday.

“Our next meeting will be held in Mumbai,” Kharge said.

“An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. We are going to meet again in Mumbai, there we will discuss the names of the members of coordination committee. Date will be announced shortly,” he added.

The opposition alliance that will take on the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Kharge said.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 Opposition parties in Bengaluru, Kharge said, “This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country.”

“We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today,” he said.

Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement has been approved at the meeting.

Kharge also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is now trying to bring together parties that had splintered which shows that “he is afraid of Opposition parties”.

“There are some differences between us but we have put that behind… We are together in the interest of the country,” Kharge said. “We’ll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)