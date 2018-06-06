You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Opposition AIADMK alleges budget approval not obtained due to tussle between Puducherry govt and L-G

India PTI Jun 06, 2018 16:20:08 IST

Puducherry: The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday alleged that the ongoing tussle between Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi and the ruling Congress has been the cause of the territorial administration not being able to get Centre's approval of its budget for fiscal 2018-2019.

File image of Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi taking oath. PTI.

File image of Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi taking oath. PTI.

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the abrupt adjournment of the Assembly on Tuesday without adopting the budget was a direct fallout of the confrontation between Bedi and the government.

In an unusual development, the Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned sine die on the second day of its budget session with the debate on the motion of thanks for the Lieutenant-Governor's address remaining inconclusive.

Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy had said his government was unable to announce the date of presentation of the budget as it was yet to be approved by the Union home ministry.

Anbalagan suspected that this was a clear case of the Centre intending to cause financial crisis for the government and to freeze the government machinery.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 16:20 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores