Opposition AIADMK alleges budget approval not obtained due to tussle between Puducherry govt and L-G

Puducherry: The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday alleged that the ongoing tussle between Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi and the ruling Congress has been the cause of the territorial administration not being able to get Centre's approval of its budget for fiscal 2018-2019.

AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the abrupt adjournment of the Assembly on Tuesday without adopting the budget was a direct fallout of the confrontation between Bedi and the government.

In an unusual development, the Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned sine die on the second day of its budget session with the debate on the motion of thanks for the Lieutenant-Governor's address remaining inconclusive.

Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy had said his government was unable to announce the date of presentation of the budget as it was yet to be approved by the Union home ministry.

Anbalagan suspected that this was a clear case of the Centre intending to cause financial crisis for the government and to freeze the government machinery.