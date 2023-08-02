Following in line with the trend of re-creating popular Hollywood stars in never-before-heard settings, the recent viral post shows Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama Oppenheimer’s cast dancing to the beats at an Indian wedding. The post showcases what Indian weddings signify – a grand affair full of a vibrant blend of customs, traditions and emotions. It was shared on Instagram by wild.trance, a popular group of creators who specialise in creating AI-based art using tools like MidJourney and Photoshop among other effects.

The artist captioned the post as, “This AI visualization creates a vivid depiction of the star cast from the Oppenheimer film engaging in a captivating dance performance at an Indian function. AI brings this unique concept to life by employing advanced computer-generated imagery and special effects.”

The post shows film’s star cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh among others donning shimmery outfits and heavy jewels as they groove at an AI-created Indian wedding.

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

Uploaded a few days ago, the post has over 5,000 likes.

Check out some of the responses to the post below:

Taking a cue from an infamous quote from Oppenheimer that states, ‘Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds’, a user jokingly remarked, “I am become death, dancer of worlds.”

“Oppenheimer directed by Karan Johar,” added another with reference to extravagance in rom-com director’s movies.

A person asserted, “If they were to be in Bollywood, these pictures would be from Ambani’s son’s wedding.”

“I don’t believe they are real,” said another user.

However, this is not the first time superstars have been imagined in unusual settings. Earlier, Saboor Akram, a Pakistani AI-based artist re-created a world featuring American television personalities and Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande dressed in traditional ensembles.

Additionally, in one of his latest creations, the artist brought together several globally acclaimed singers like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez. The post shows singers blending perfectly into Pakistan’s local environment. He jokingly asked if this could be ‘a potential line-up for Coke Studios?’

Nolan’s Oppenheimer revolves around World War II, when Lt. Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. He along with a team of scientists spent years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their contribution resulted in the world’s first nuclear explosion on 16 July 1945, changing history forever.