OPENMAT, OPENNET, B.Ed entrance exam: Registration for these IGNOU exams closes today
Conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the OPENMAT 2021 exam will be for admission in management programmes, while OPENNET 2021 is for nursing programmes
The registration for OPENMAT, OPENNET and B.Ed entrance exam will conclude on Saturday, 20 March. Conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the OPENMAT 2021 exam will be for admission in management programme while OPENNET 2021 is for nursing programmes. Admission to the B.Ed programme of IGNOU will be based on the entrance exam.
Steps:
Step 1: Visit the website http://ignou.ac.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Online Registration for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session.’ Click on this
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option to register
Step 4: Enter your details in the application form and submit any documents, if required. Pay the application fee to complete the registration process
Step 5: Download the application form
Step 6: Take a print out of the application form and keep it safely for future reference
Alternatively, you can also click on the direct registration link here:
OPENMAT: https://sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entranceopenmat/
OPENNET: https://ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/index.php
B.Ed Entrance Exam: https://sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/
OPENMAT for admission to MBA programmes will be held on 11 April, according to a report in NDTV. In a statement, IGNOU said that those aspirants who qualify the OPENMAT 2021 will get admission to the MBA programme in the January 2021 admission cycle.
B.Ed entrance exam will also be held on Sunday, 11 April while the date for OPENNET 2021 is yet to be announced, reported Scroll.
