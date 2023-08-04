Only ticket RPI (A) can offer is from India to Pakistan: Ramdas Athawale on reports Seema Haider joining his party
'Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India...There is no question of including her in our party...If after all, we have to give her a ticket then it will be a ticket from India to Pakistan...,' said Athawale
Amid reports of Pakistani national Seema Haider joining his party, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday said there is no question of including her in the party and the only ticket the party can offer her would be a ticket from India to Pakistan.
Speaking to news agency ANI outside Parliament, Athawale said, “Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India…There is no question of including her in our party…If after all, we have to give her a ticket then it will be a ticket from India to Pakistan…”
#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistani national Seema Haider, Ramdas Athawale, President, Republican Party of India (Athawale) & Union Minister says, “Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India…There is no question of including her in our party…If… pic.twitter.com/o735VvRh4u
— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023
Related Articles
Earlier, some media reports, quoting party official Kishore Masoom, suggested that she could be made the party’s women’s wing president.
However, Athawale said that the statement was made without his knowledge.
Haider, 30, who hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan, entered India illegally through Nepal border with her four children to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.
While she was arrested on 4 July, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.
However, they both were granted bail by a local court on 7 July and have been living together along with the woman’s four children in a house in Rabupura.
Haider has also said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She has also claimed to have adopted Hinduism. The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Is Pakistani illegal immigrant Seema Haider playing RAW agent like Raazi's Alia Bhatt in Bollywood?
A Tailor Murder Story based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamic radicals
The Irony: Is Pakistan's Seema Haider playing a RAW agent in a Hindi movie?
Seema Haider, who entered India illegally to marry her PUBG partner Sachin Meena, might soon appear on the big screen. She will portray a RAW agent in 'A Tailor Murder Story'. The Pakistani national, who was suspected to be a spy, said she will take the role after receiving a clean chit from ATS
'Bharat ki bahu': Seema Haider pleads President Murmu for mercy, Indian citizenship by way of marriage to Sachin
Seema claims to have met Sachin Meena in Nepal in March 2023 wherein they got married and after two months she "escaped" from Pakistan with her four children via Dubai and Nepal to arrive in Greater Noida