Only ticket RPI (A) can offer is from India to Pakistan: Ramdas Athawale on reports Seema Haider joining his party

Amid reports of Pakistani national Seema Haider joining his party, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday said there is no question of including her in the party and the only ticket the party can offer her would be a ticket from India to Pakistan.

Speaking to news agency ANI outside Parliament, Athawale said, “Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India…There is no question of including her in our party…If after all, we have to give her a ticket then it will be a ticket from India to Pakistan…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistani national Seema Haider, Ramdas Athawale, President, Republican Party of India (Athawale) & Union Minister says, "Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India…There is no question of including her in our party…If…

Earlier, some media reports, quoting party official Kishore Masoom, suggested that she could be made the party’s women’s wing president.

However, Athawale said that the statement was made without his knowledge.

Haider, 30, who hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan, entered India illegally through Nepal border with her four children to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

While she was arrested on 4 July, Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on 7 July and have been living together along with the woman’s four children in a house in Rabupura.

Haider has also said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She has also claimed to have adopted Hinduism. The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

With inputs from agencies