'Only things that make sense...': Mumbai Police's latest post amid COVID-19 surge

With increasing coronavirus cases causing widespread concern, the Mumbai Police Department took to social media platforms to remind people about the necessity of wearing face masks.

In its new Instagram post, the Mumbai Police shared multiple images reminding citizens about how to wear face masks properly. “The famous four precautions: the only things that make 'sense' these days,” read the caption.

With the help of creative images, the Mumbai Police urged citizens to follow simple precautions like - cover mouth and nose with a face mask, don’t touch the face before washing their hands, use ears to hold the face mask, and avoid going to crowded places.

The same post was shared on Twitter handle also.

The famous four precautions: the only things that make 'sense' these days.#NaToCorona #TheWiseFiveSenses pic.twitter.com/jqrbWQlXAf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 9, 2022

Since being shared, the post on Instagram has gathered more than 5,000 likes and a plethora of comments. The Twitter post was also shared multiple times by the users.

Sharing another post on Instagram, the police urged people to follow the COVID-19 precautions. “A slight edge in your defence will burn your safety to 'ashes'. Wear Mask, get vaccinated and follow COVID precautions,” the caption said.

Last month, the police department used a Bollywood reference to raise awareness about COVID-19 SoPs. They used a dialogue from Ranbir Singh’s 83 to send a message to people who ignore COVID safety protocols and risk their lives. The dialog was “He doesn’t know defence”. Check the post here

The Mumbai Police's social media handles are known for their funny and quirky references on public matters.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 10 January. The fresh infections have taken the cumulative caseload to 9,28,220.

Maharashtra reported over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases on 10 January.