'Only one place for idiocy and it's called Congress,' says Amit Shah, claims party supports Maoists, fake activists

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday attacked the Congress for its alleged support to Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements and said that "there is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress".

Shah's response came after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case and declined to appoint a SIT to probe their arrest.

"There is only one place for idiocy and it's called the Congress. Support 'Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang' (break India gang), Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working. Welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Congress," he said in a tweet, using the hashtag #BhimaKoregaon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief was responding to a tweet posted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on 28 August. Gandhi had tweeted after the arrests of five activists that there is place for only one NGO in India and it's called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India. #BhimaKoregaon — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2018

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict on Friday refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.

On 28 August, the Pune Police had conducted raids at the homes of prominent Left-wing activists across the country and arrested five of them over suspicion of having Maoist links in the organisation of Elgar Parishad, a conclave held in Pune on 31 December, 2017. Violence had broken out in Bhima Koregaon in Pune a day later when Dalits across the state gathered to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon.

The nationwide raids were carried out as part of the probe into the violence at Bhima Koregaon. Searches were carried out at the homes of Left-wing activist and poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj, Father Stan Swamy from Ranchi and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha, who lives in Delhi.

