Online registration for JEE Advanced extended till 14 May in Odisha owing to poor internet connectivity after Cyclone Fani

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday extended the date of online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced by five days in Odisha after taking into consideration the impact of Cyclone Fani on internet connectivity.

Javadekar announced that students from Odisha can now apply online for the examination till 14 May. He further said that IIT Bhubaneswar will help aspirants in applying as it has a fully functional internet connection.

Earlier on Tuesday, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had written a letter to HRD ministry, requesting that the date of JEE (Advanced) 2019’s online registration by 10 days after the cyclone wreaked havoc in the state on 3 May.

@IITBhubaneswar will help the #JEE (Advanced) aspirants in #Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection.

As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019.@DG_NTA @CMO_Odisha @PIB_India — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 7, 2019

"As you are aware, the extremely severe cyclone Fani had hit Odisha on 3 May, which disrupted mobile and data connectivity in many districts. Due to non-availability of the internet at many locations in Odisha after Fani, the brilliant Odia students have not been able to register their names for the examination," Patnaik said in a letter to Javadekar.

The online registration process for JEE Advanced has already begun from 3 May and will continue till 9 May. The JEE 2019 Advanced Examination is scheduled to take place on 27 May. It is held as a part of the admission process into IITs.

On Monday, it was announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) would be held in Odisha on 20 May. The exam, to be held on 5 May, was cancelled in view of the cyclone.

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha on 3 May with a windstorm at the speed of 175 kilometres per hour impacting at least 1.4 crore people and causing losses to life and property.

