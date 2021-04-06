Online registration for IP University’s MBA Programmes begins; apply on ipu.admissions.nic.in before 30 May

The admissions are open for MBA (General), MBA (Financial Management), MBA (Financial Analysis), and MBA (International Business) courses

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has started the online registration for its Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programmes. Candidates who have qualified Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 are eligible to apply.

According to the official notification, the last date to register is 30 May. Students can visit the official website ipu.admissions.nic.in to apply.

The admissions are open for MBA (General), MBA (Financial Management), MBA (Financial Analysis), and MBA (International Business) courses.

Candidates can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Login to ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in the required details and choose a password

Step 3: After registration, an application number will be generated which is required to complete the process

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay Rs 1,200 as online fees

Step 6: After completing all the steps, a link for downloading the confirmation page will be enabled

Step 7: Take a printout of this page if required. You will also receive a confirmation mail regarding the same on your registered email id

Any three years Bachelor’s degree holder from a recognised university or equivalent with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate is eligible to register.

The admissions to all the MBA programmes will be done on the basis of the CAT 2020 percentile that was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management.

In case some seats remain vacant, counselling will be done on the basis of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020. According to the notification, if seats still remain empty, the university will conduct its own Common Entrance Test (CET) to select the candidates.