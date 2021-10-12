The painting measures 156.5 square meters and was made in 33 hours, between 7 to 9 May, 2019

Adipudi Devisri, a 16-year-old from Ongole, has created a record for innovatively using coffee powder to paint a mammoth portrait of Mahatma Gandhiorld Records officials. Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy felicitated her recently after she received a certificate from the Guinness World Records recently.

Devisri’s art teacher, Timmiri Ravindra, the director of Srushti Art Academy said that her painting is the largest coffee painting measuring 156.50 square meters. She guided her to achieve the feat in May 2019.

The Class 10 teenager had joined Srushti Art Academy to pursue her interest in painting. She learned some creative techniques there and developed a unique style of her own, which is painting with coffee and waste powder.

In 2019, she began drawing the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on a 15x10 meter canvas and successfully completed the portrait within three days. While Devisri was at work, her drawing teachers and officials played the role of observers and encouraged her.

Ravindra said when she wanted to attempt for the Guinness record, they informed the concerned authorities and received a registration number with guidelines. He said that they followed all instructions of the Guinness Book committee and recorded her making the painting on video.