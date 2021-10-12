The recruitment drive is being conducted for graduate trainees in geo-science and engineering disciplines based on their GATE 2020 score

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will close its online application process today, 12 October for graduate trainee (GT) vacancies. Aspirants, who have not yet applied, can do so by visiting the official website of ONGC at https://www.ongcindia.com.

ONGC aims to fill a total of 313 vacancies and the recruitment drive is being conducted for graduate trainees in geo-science and engineering disciplines based on their GATE 2020 score. Those interested can find the detailed official notifications here.

Steps to apply for ONGC recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ONGC at https://www.ongcindia.com/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Career’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score’ link

Step 4: Then, click on ‘New applicant’ and enter Gate 2020 registration number and mail id

Step 5: Applicants will have to upload a photograph, signature and pay the required fee

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future use

Direct link to apply for ONGC recruitment 2021: https://recruitment.ongc.co.in/

Application Fee: Applicants from the General/EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 300. However, those belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee.

ONGC vacancy details:

AEE (Cementing): 7 posts

AEE (Civil): 18 Posts

AEE (Drilling): 28 Posts

AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts

AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts

AEE (Instrumentation): 32 Posts

AEE (Mechanical): 31 Posts

AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts

AEE (Production) Petroleum: 12 Posts

AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts

Chemist: 15 Posts

Geologist: 19 Posts

Geophysicist (Surface): 24 Posts

Geophysicist (Wells): 12 Posts

Materials Management Officer: 12 Posts

Programming Officer: 5 Posts

Transport Officer: 7 Posts

AEE (Industrial Engineering): 3 Posts