ONGC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 4,182 posts for apprentices by today at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is accepting online application for the recruitment of various posts of apprentices in different trades, or departments, on its official website ongcindia.com. Candidates can apply for the posts by 6 pm today (17 August).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment process had begun on 29 July to fill a total of 4,182 vacancies.

Of the total, 1,579 posts are for Western Sector, 764 for Mumbai Sector, 716 for Eastern Sector, 674 for Southern Sector, 228 for Northern Sector, and 221 for Central Sector.

As per the notification, candidates applying for the posts should be minimum of 18 years and the maximum of 24 years as on 17 August 2020. The upper age limit has been relaxed by 5 years for SC/ ST candidates and 3 years for OBC applicants.

Candidates belonging to PwBD categories will be provided age relaxation of up to 10 years.

Candidates applying for all the disciplines will have to undergo training for 12 months. The training period for those applying for the post of Library assistant is six months.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, applicants holding Bachelor's, ITI and Diploma can apply for the ONGC recruitment 2020.

Selection of engagement of apprentices would be done on the basis of marks obtained and merit drawn.

The notification by ONGC said that paper-based applications will not be accepted.

Candidates will have to apply online. They will first have to register themselves by providing their basic details and create their own password.

After this, the system generated registration number will be sent to them on their registered email ID/ SMS and they will have to login into it. They will have to upload scanned photograph, signature and furnish educational qualification and experience details.

The documents submitted by the candidates will be verified prior to joining which will be intimated to them via email or SMS.

Click here to read details about the ONGC recruitment 2020 here.

Click here to apply for Trade Apprenticeship - https://apprenticeshipindia.org/candidate-registration

Tap here to apply for Technician Apprenticeship - https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/login/user_login.action