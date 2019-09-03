ONGC plant fire in Navi Mumbai: Blaze in Uran facility contained by joint firefighting ops; four dead, three injured

A massive fire which broke out on Tuesday morning in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran area has been doused, according to a statement issued by the corporation. Navi Mumbai deputy commissioner of police Ashok Dudhe was quoted by ANI as saying that four people were killed in the blaze.

"One ONGC officer and three Central Industrial Security Force personnel have died. Three people have been injured but they are out of danger. Fire is under control now, there is no need to panic and people living nearby the site must not believe rumours," he said.

ONGC's statement on Twitter said, "Fire which broke out in storm-water drainage in the Uran plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team."

Three workers of the cold storage plant were injured in the blaze and were rushed to a local hospital, reports said. Fire-fighting operations were undertaken by in a joint operation by the ONGC's fire-fighting team and the Panvel and Nerul fire brigade. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, ONGC tweeted saying that the fire, which broke out at 7 am on Tuesday, is "being contained". Asserting that the situation is being assessed, the corporation tweeted, "A fire broke out in the storm-water drainage early morning today in the Uran oil and gas processing plant. ONGC fire services and crisis management team has been immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained."

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/V2HSCt58nJ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The statement also said that there had been "no impact" of the fire on the oil processing at the plant, and that gas had been diverted to the Hazira plant in Gujarat. CNN-News18 reported that authorities have barricaded the area around the plant up to two kilometres and locals in residential areas around the plant have been asked to evacuate.

Further details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies