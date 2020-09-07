ONGC Apprenticeship Result 2020 to be declared today; check scores at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in
The ONGC had invited applications for engagement as Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will declare the result of the recruitment examination conducted for the engagement of apprentices on Monday (7 September). Once declared, the candidates can check and download their results at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.
According to a report by The Times of India, the result was earlier scheduled to be released on 3 September but was postponed due to technical issues.
The ONGC had invited applications for engagement as Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines.
The ONGC notification mentioned that the result will be declared at 10 am on Monday, but it has not been announced yet.
As per a report by Times Now, ONGC will be releasing the results around 6 pm today. Candidates will be able to download the merit list after soon after the direct link will be activated.
A Republic World report said that the merit list will be available in PDF format. It will be made available trade wise and sector wise.
The educational qualification that was required to apply for the post was ITI, Diploma, or Bachelor's Degree.
Steps to check ONGC Apprenticeship result:
Step 1: Go to the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Results” tab in the career section.
Step 3: Press on the link that mentions Result for the advertisement No. ONGC/APPR/1/2020/ Apprentices.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen in PDF document.
Step 5: Check for your name by using Ctrl+F. Download and take a print out of it.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 2020: Arts and vocational stream results likely to be released by 5 September
The state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the results were deferred because two officials working in the council’s office tested positive for coronavirus
Staff Selection Commission announces SSC JE, MTS tier II and CGL tier III result dates, check ssc.nic.in
UPSC had already declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2019 (Tier II) results on 1 July on its official website
NATA 2020: National Aptitude Test for Architecture declares results of first test; check scorecard on nata.in
The Council of Architecture will conduct the second test on 12 September, the registrations for which are open till 6 September.