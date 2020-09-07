ONGC Apprenticeship Result 2020 to be declared today; check scores at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

The ONGC had invited applications for engagement as Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will declare the result of the recruitment examination conducted for the engagement of apprentices on Monday (7 September). Once declared, the candidates can check and download their results at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the result was earlier scheduled to be released on 3 September but was postponed due to technical issues.

The ONGC had invited applications for engagement as Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines.

The ONGC notification mentioned that the result will be declared at 10 am on Monday, but it has not been announced yet.

As per a report by Times Now, ONGC will be releasing the results around 6 pm today. Candidates will be able to download the merit list after soon after the direct link will be activated.

A Republic World report said that the merit list will be available in PDF format. It will be made available trade wise and sector wise.

The educational qualification that was required to apply for the post was ITI, Diploma, or Bachelor's Degree.

Steps to check ONGC Apprenticeship result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ONGC - ongcindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Results” tab in the career section.

Step 3: Press on the link that mentions Result for the advertisement No. ONGC/APPR/1/2020/ Apprentices.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen in PDF document.

Step 5: Check for your name by using Ctrl+F. Download and take a print out of it.