One student dead, 100 fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at school in Jharkhand's Koderma district

Ranchi: One student died and around hundred students fell ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal at a school in Koderma district of Jharkhand, the police said on Friday. Koderma Deputy Commissioner Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"All the hundred students have recovered and are back to school," Koderma Superintendent of Police M Tamilvanan told PTI.

The students of Upgraded Middle School were admitted to the local Sadar Hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting on Wednesday, the SP said. They were allegedly taken ill after taking their meal of rice, paneer and potato curry, the SP said.