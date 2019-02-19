One pilot dead after two IAF Surya Kiran jets crash mid air during rehearsal for Aero India show; one civilian injured

A pilot died after two Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran jets crashed mid air on Tuesday during a practice run for the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru. It had earlier been said that the pilots had ejected safely.

According to PTI, DGP fire Services MN Reddi said one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while two other pilots are safe.

Bengaluru Police told ANI, "The debris has fallen near ISRO layout in the Yelahanka new town area. One civilian has been hurt."

News of this mid-air collision comes days after two pilots died on 1 February after a Mirage-2000 aircraft crashed in Bengaluru. There was another Jaguar aircraft crash on 28 January in Kushinagar; the pilot had ejected safely.

The five-day Aero Show 2019 begins on Wednesday at the IAF's Yelahanka base on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The event will see a display of aerial prowess by global aerospace majors.

#WATCH Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gJHWx6OtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

At the aero show, Surya Kiran jets were to make a comeback after eight years with a nine-aircraft formation. Apart from this, three French Rafale fighter jets, combat helicopter Rudra, F-16 aircraft and IAF's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft will take to the skies.

Apart from India, France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, US' Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, Russia's MiG, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany and Italy are among the exhibitors.

