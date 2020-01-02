'One Nation, One Ration Card' facility to be implemented in 12 states from 1 Jan, says Ram Vilas Paswan; includes AP, Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the 'one nation, one ration card' facility has been started in 12 states in the country on the first day of the new year. "Today from 1 January 2020, the 'One Nation, One Ration card' facility has been started in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Tripura," Paswan's tweet, roughly translated to English from Hindi, reads.

आज 1 जनवरी 2020 से देश के कुल 12 राज्यों आंध्रप्रदेश, तेलंगाना, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, कर्नाटक, केरल, मध्यप्रदेश, गोवा, झारखंड और त्रिपुरा में *एक राष्ट्र एक राशनकार्ड* की सुविधा की शुरुआत हो गई है। 1/2 #OneNationOneRationCard — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 1, 2020

Under this facility, the beneficiaries of the public distribution of these states can get their share of rations in any of the 12 states in which they are residing, according to the Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution. The facility will be implemented in all states in the country by June 2020.

"The beneficiaries of public distribution systems of these 12 states can now get their share of rations in any of these 12 states where they are residing. The scheme will be implemented in all states of the country by June 2020," Paswan's second tweet read.

इन 12 राज्यों के जनवितरण प्रणाली के लाभुक अब इन किसी भी राज्य में निवास करते हुए अपने अभी के राशनकार्ड से ही अपने हिस्से का राशन प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। जून 2020 तक देश के सभी राज्यों को इससे जोड़ा जाएगा। 2/2 #OneNationOneRationCard — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 1, 2020

Earlier on 3 December, Paswan had announced that the 'One Nation, One Ration card' system will be 'implemented without fail in the entire country' by 30 June 2020.

