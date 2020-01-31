One militant killed, policeman injured during gunfight at Nagrota toll plaza; traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway suspended

Jammu: A group of three-four militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, injuring a policeman, officials said.

One of the militants was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.

The group of 3-4 militants was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza, the DGP said.

A massive search operation has been launched to track down the militants. Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.

"Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack," the officials said.

Authorities also ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.

