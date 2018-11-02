You are here:
One militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in encounter with security forces

India Press Trust of India Nov 02, 2018 10:34:27 IST

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Friday.

Security forces launched an operation based on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in Pohrupeth in Handwara area Thursday evening, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the militant fired on the search party, which was retaliated by security forces. "In the ensuing encounter which ended late Thursday night,  one militant was neutralised," he added.


