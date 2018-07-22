You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

One killed as under-construction building collapses in Chennai's Perungudi; 28 injured, several feared trapped

India FP Staff Jul 22, 2018 10:34:02 IST

An under-construction building collapsed in Chennai's Kandanchavadi area near Perungudi, late on Saturday evening, media reports said. At least one person died and 28 people injured in the mishap, of whom three are critical, with several still feared trapped, reported The Hindu.

Representational image. News 18

Representational image. News 18

According to India Today, construction was going on to build a four-storey hospital building, when the scaffolding and iron girders of the structure gave way taking down all the workers on that floor.

The Times of India reported that at least two persons suffered severe head injuries. The report said that the injured are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the area, while more serious patients have been referred to government medical facilities at Saidapet and at the Royapettah government hospital.

The report further said that most of the people injured were immigrant construction labourers. The accident occurred while they were trying to fix a huge iron railing to the exterior part of the structure, which collapsed. The scaffolding was suspected to have given way due to the weight and trapped some labourers after it collapsed.

ANI reported that at least three fire tenders and eight ambulances have reached the spot and are conducting rescue operations to ascertain if more people are trapped inside.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 10:34 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores