One killed as under-construction building collapses in Chennai's Perungudi; 28 injured, several feared trapped

An under-construction building collapsed in Chennai's Kandanchavadi area near Perungudi, late on Saturday evening, media reports said. At least one person died and 28 people injured in the mishap, of whom three are critical, with several still feared trapped, reported The Hindu.

According to India Today, construction was going on to build a four-storey hospital building, when the scaffolding and iron girders of the structure gave way taking down all the workers on that floor.

The Times of India reported that at least two persons suffered severe head injuries. The report said that the injured are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the area, while more serious patients have been referred to government medical facilities at Saidapet and at the Royapettah government hospital.

The report further said that most of the people injured were immigrant construction labourers. The accident occurred while they were trying to fix a huge iron railing to the exterior part of the structure, which collapsed. The scaffolding was suspected to have given way due to the weight and trapped some labourers after it collapsed.

ANI reported that at least three fire tenders and eight ambulances have reached the spot and are conducting rescue operations to ascertain if more people are trapped inside.

With inputs from PTI