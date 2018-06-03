One killed, another seriously injured after sports car rams into road divider in Howrah district

Howrah/Kolkata: A man was killed and his friend seriously injured, on Sunday when the sports car they were travelling in hit a divider and turned turtle at Domjur area of Howrah district.

The vehicle, which was coming at a high speed from Dankuni, hit the divider while approaching a bridge on National Highway 6 at Domjur, an hour's drive from Kolkata, and landed upside down on the ground with a thud, a senior police officer said.

"Prima facie it seems that Shibaji Roy, a man in his early 30s, was driving the car. His friend Ashna Surana (21) was seated next to him," he said. Both of them were pulled out of the mangled vehicle by local people with the help of police officers.

"While Roy was declared dead on his arrival at a private hospital in Kolkata, Surana was admitted with serious injuries," the officer said. A forensic test will be conducted on the mangled parts of the car, which was towed away to Domjur police station, he said, adding that the accident led to disruption in traffic movement along the arterial road for around 30 minutes.