One killed, 27 injured in violence during Durga Puja procession in Bihar's Munger
Bihar Police detained over 100 people in relation to the incident and recovered 12 empty cartridges and three country-made pistols from the spot
One person was killed and several injured in a clash in Bihar’s Munger on Monday while the immersion of Durga idols was underway, according to reports.
Among the 27 people injured in the clash between police and a mob, 20 were policemen, according to Hindustan Times. The firing reportedly took place after an argument between participants of an idol procession and Kotwali police personnel.
Durga Puja organisers allegedly took out a procession along with loud music in the background close to midnight for the immersion. The situation turned ugly around 11.50 pm when police officials allegedly roughed up four persons who were carrying idols on their shoulders. The mob then began pelting stones, while the police retaliated with a lathi charge and later tear gas shells.
The deceased was identified as Anurag Kumar. “Seven persons also received bullet injuries while one of them who is critical was rushed to Bhagalpur for better treatment,” said Niranjan, deputy superintendent of Munger Sadar Hospital, told Hindustan Times.
Bihar Police detained over 100 people in relation to the incident and recovered 12 empty cartridges and three country-made pistols from the spot of the incident, India Today reported.
