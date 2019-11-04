One killed, 13 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area; second such attack within a week

A civilian was killed and 13 others suffered injuries in a grenade attack in Srinagar’s busy Lal Chowk area, reported PTI .

The grenade was hurled in the Hari Singh High Street market at 1.20 pm, police said. The area has been cordoned off. Two of those injured are in a critical condition, Reuters reported.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

This is the second grenade attack in the Valley within a week’s time. On 28 October, 20 people were injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stand near a market in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The attack came while a group of 23 Members of European Parliament were visiting Kashmir.

Further details awaited.

With inputs from agenceis

