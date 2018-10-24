One feared missing after boat carrying Maharashtra govt officials, media persons capsizes off Mumbai coast

One person has been reported missing after a passenger boat, carrying around 40 media persons as well as government officials, capsized off the coast of South Mumbai near the Shivaji Smarak, 2.6 kilometres west of the city's Nariman Point area, on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra is believed to have been on the boat. They were on their way for a puja at the proposed site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea when the vessel capsized.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm when the boat, belonging to the Maharashtra government, overturned near the underwater site of the memorial, around 3.5 kilometres off Marine Drive.

"The Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and other agencies launched a maritime and aerial rescue operation with two helicopters and managed to rescue all on board, though one is feared missing," an official said.

A second boat that was in the vicinity of the ill-fated one managed to reach the spot of the mishap within minutes and helped rescue the victims.

The Maharashtra government has cancelled the planned function.

