You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

One dead, over 36,000 people affected as second wave of floods hit Assam’s Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji districts

India Asian News International Jun 24, 2020 09:44:56 IST

Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday informed that a total of 99 villages have been affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall across four districts.

"One person died and 36,707 people have been affected across four districts in the second wave of floods that hit Assam due to incessant rainfall," said the state disaster management authority in a report.

The four districts affected by floods are Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh. As per the report, a total of 4,329 hectares of crop area has been affected.

Nine relief camps have been set up - two in Dhemaji district, four in Sivasagar and three in Nazira. Additionally, 28 relief distribution centres have also been set up - 21 in Sivasagar and seven in Nazira.

Several rivers were flowing above the danger mark like the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, Dikhow at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golghat) and Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing (Sontipur).

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 09:44:56 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to all COVID-19 patients in home isolation: What the device does and how to operate it

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres