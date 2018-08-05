One dead, four injured after three-storey house collapses in Nashik's Tambat Lane

Nashik: A 22-year-old man died and four others were injured Sunday after an old house collapsed in the Old Nashik area, police said. The incident occurred around 1 pm in Tambat Lane area, a police official said.

He said the three-storey house became unsteady in the morning, and portions of it started falling down. While the families residing in the structure came out after realising that the structure was crumbling, some of them rushed inside to collect essential materials, when the house collapsed, he said.

Of the five persons, including a girl, pulled out from under the rubble, Karan Ghodke died while undergoing treatment at Nashik civil hospital, he said. The injured persons are identified as Sanjay Kale, Chetan Pawar, Kajal Kale and Samarth Kale. It is not known whether they belonged to the same family.

Personnel of fire, police, district disaster management departments conducted the rescue operations at the spot. The location of the old house in a narrow lane and light showers hampered the rescue work briefly, the official said. Nashik guardian minister Girish Mahajan said such old houses need to be vacated at the earliest, but people continue to live in such dangerous structures.

"The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had served vacation notices to the families living in old houses," he told reporters after visiting the spot.