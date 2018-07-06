One dead and three feared to have drowned at Juhu Chowpatty; one rescued as navy and coast guard join search

The body of one of the five people who were feared to have drowned off Juhu beach was recovered on Thursday night, and another was rescued by lifeguards after the group of youngsters ventured into the sea for a swim.

Mumbai: Search operation underway for three boys who went missing in sea near Juhu Chowpatti yesterday evening. Five boys had gone in the waters, one was rescued by lifeguards after the incident while body of one boy was recovered last night pic.twitter.com/w8NMEoIZV4 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

Four people were being searched for at Juhu beach, after the group of five entered the sea for a swim on Thursday evening, police said.

"The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5.30 pm," said Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX.

One of them, Wasim Khan (22), has been rescued, while the search for the other persons was underway, he said, adding that helicopters had also been deployed as part of the efforts.

A communication from the Navy informed that it had deployed its SeaKing 42C helicopters, and divers, for the rescue.

The Navy statement added that the Coast Guard would join the search operation from Friday morning.

Those still missing have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22), police said.

The five were residents of DN Nagar area in suburban Andheri, police said.

With inputs from PTI.