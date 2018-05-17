You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

One BSF trooper injured as Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing on International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

India IANS May 17, 2018 10:38:53 IST

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was injured on Thursday in firing by Pakistani rangers on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on the IB in Samba and Hiranagar sectors, BSF sources said. The rangers fired at some dozen BSF border outposts.

The BSF trooper was injured at the Regal Post. "The BSF positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges between the two sides continued till the early hours, they added.

On Tuesday, a BSF constable was killed in Pakistan firing on the IB in Samba.

The ceasefire violation comes two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on 19 May.


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 10:38 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores