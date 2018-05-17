One BSF trooper injured as Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing on International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was injured on Thursday in firing by Pakistani rangers on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on the IB in Samba and Hiranagar sectors, BSF sources said. The rangers fired at some dozen BSF border outposts.

The BSF trooper was injured at the Regal Post. "The BSF positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges between the two sides continued till the early hours, they added.

On Tuesday, a BSF constable was killed in Pakistan firing on the IB in Samba.

The ceasefire violation comes two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on 19 May.