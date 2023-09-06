ONDC will revolutionise tech field by creating level playing field on digital platforms: PM Modi

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will create a level playing field on digital platforms for various stakeholders, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.com, PM Modi said, “For a long time, India was globally known for its tech talent. Today, it is known for both its tech talent and tech prowess, especially in digital public infrastructure. …A number of initiatives and platforms that took off over the last 9 years are having a multiplier effect on the economy…The ONDC is a futuristic initiative that will revolutionise the tech field by creating a level playing field on digital platforms for a number of different stakeholders.”

He said that India’s tech revolution has not only had an economic impact but also a deep social impact.

“The human-centric model is clearly visible in the way we have used technology. For us, technology is a means to empower people, reach the unreached and take growth and welfare to the last mile,” said the Prime Minister.

“Today, due to the Jan Dhan – Aadhaar – Mobile (JAM) Trinity, even the poorest and the most vulnerable are feeling empowered because no one can snatch their rights away. The way technology helped us reach crores of people during the pandemic with assistance will always be remembered,” he added.

Talking about the success of UPI, the PM said when foreign delegates visit India, they are amazed to see street vendors asking customers to pay through a QR code.

“No wonder, India accounted for almost half of the real-time digital transactions that happened in the world! Even other countries are keen on associating with the UPI, so much so that Indians find themselves having the option of paying through UPI even outside India!,” said the PM.

He said lakhs of small entrepreneurs are getting the benefit of having a level playing field in becoming a part of public procurement through the Government e-Marketplace.

During the pandemic, it was a tech platform COWIN which helped us take over 200 crore vaccine doses to the people, free of cost. We also made the platform open-source for the whole world to use, he added.

He said today drones are empowering people with property rights through SWAMITVA scheme

“…there are a number of other such achievements that we can discuss. But the important thing is the impact this is having on the world,” said PM Modi.

Looking at India, he said countries of the Global South are excited about the opportunity of empowering the poor at a much faster rate, without any leakages, due to technology.

“This will give momentum to their growth,” the PM added.

Having been recognised for our abilities in the tech domain, he said India’s vision for the future of global technology is being welcomed at various global platforms.

“For example, during our G20 Presidency, a framework to govern digital public infrastructure has been adopted by the Digital Economy Ministers, laying the foundations for the One Future Alliance,” said the PM.

“Whether it is crypto or cyber terrorism, India’s call for global cooperation on approaching tech-related issues is seen as credible. Because we are a nation that has a deep experience in innovation and adoption of technology in the public domain,” PM Modi added.