Onam, a 10-day-long harvest festival celebrated in Kerala by the Malayali community, is knocking on our doors. The festival marks the homecoming of King Mahabali otherwise known as Maveli, to his beloved state. The grand festivities will start on Sunday, 20 August and continue for 10 days till Thiruvonam, the last day of Onam. As per Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram will begin on 29 August at 2:43 am and end at 11:50 pm.

The festival is observed in the month of Chingam, which falls between August and September according to the Malayalam calendar. The first day is called Atham. It is followed by Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam. Each day of the event holds special significance.

Take a look at the 10-day event’s individual significance below:

Atham

The day marks the beginning of Onam festivities. It is celebrated with grand processions like the ‘Athachamayam’ at the Vamanamoorthy Thirrikara Temple. People also start building layers of yellow petals, called Pookalam. Athapoo or the base layer is made on this first day.

Chithira

On the second day, people visit temples and add two more layers to the Pookalam.

Chodi

On the third day, people give clothes and jewellery to their loved ones. The ritual is called Onakkodi. While men prefer mundu, boys choose Pattu Pavada and women wear Kasavi sarees. To commemorate this celebration, an additional layer is added to the Pookalam.

Vishakam

The fourth day of Onam, Vishakam, kickstarts the Onasadya preparations. Families stock up their homes with the season’s first-ever crops and mark the day with a variety of dishes.

Anizham

The day witnesses the renowned boat race competition ‘Vallamkali’ on the Pamba River.

Thriketta

On Thriketta, families visit their ancestral houses and temples to seek blessings. People also embellish the Pookalam with new blooms.

Moolam

Starting from this day, temples offer the Onasadya. Additionally, folk dances, such as Pulikali and Kaikottukali, are witnessed all over Kerala.

Pooradam

Clay statues of Mahabali and Vamana are kept in the centre of the Pookalam. It marks the beginning of the Pooradam ritual. Legend says that Mahabali is invited to visit every home with that gesture.

Uthradom

People undertake extraordinary preparations to honour Mahabali’s arrival, also known as the First Onam. Several dishes are made from the most recent harvest of fruits and vegetables.

Thiruvonam

One of the most auspicious days of the festival, it marks the end of Onam celebrations. On this day, people paint intricate designs on their front doors in rice flour batter to welcome King Mahabali. Families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the Onam feast.

Onam Celebrations

People indulge themselves in a thorough cleaning of the house, adorning their house with a variety of flowers and making beautiful Pookalam or colourful patterns outside their house. In addition, they mark the auspicious occasion by relishing Onam Sandhya, a feast prepared by the family together.

Furthermore, family members give each other ‘onakkodi’ or newly designed dresses. A high branch of a tree is chosen to hang a swing in home courtyards. Known as ‘Oonjal’, the swing is decorated with flowers.