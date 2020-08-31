India

Onam 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah wish public on occasion of harvest festival

The President urged everyone to take care of people belonging to the weaker sections of society and follow guidelines to contain coronavirus outbreak

FP Staff August 31, 2020 10:49:15 IST
Onam 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah wish public on occasion of harvest festival

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and home minister Amit Shah on Monday offered their greetings to the public on the occasion of Onam.

Modi called Onam, a harvest festival that is celebrated in Kerala, a unique festival that celebrates harmony.

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony," he tweeted. "It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

The prime minister also posted a clip of his mention of the festival in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

In the clip, Modi had noted in the address that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, with the festival now being celebrated abroad.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he hoped that the festival would brinh peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of legendary king Mahabali, the ruler of Kerala, Naidu observed.

"On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu

Shah, on Twitter, said:

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said, "May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration & purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of COVID-19"

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

Updated Date: August 31, 2020 10:49:15 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Toll in Idukki landslide rises to 63; Kerala govt says will ensure rehabilitation of affected families
India

Toll in Idukki landslide rises to 63; Kerala govt says will ensure rehabilitation of affected families

A woman's body was found on a river bank 14 kilometres away from the spot where the landslide had occurred on 7 August

Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged in short time, says AIIMS
India

Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged in short time, says AIIMS

The home minister was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi on 18 August following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after recovering from COVID-19

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi post COVID-19 care; Union home minister set to resume routine activities, says hospital
India

Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi post COVID-19 care; Union home minister set to resume routine activities, says hospital

The 55-year-old underwent treatment at the Medanta Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus on 2 August