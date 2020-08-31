Onam 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah wish public on occasion of harvest festival

The President urged everyone to take care of people belonging to the weaker sections of society and follow guidelines to contain coronavirus outbreak

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and home minister Amit Shah on Monday offered their greetings to the public on the occasion of Onam.

Modi called Onam, a harvest festival that is celebrated in Kerala, a unique festival that celebrates harmony.

"Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony," he tweeted. "It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health."

The prime minister also posted a clip of his mention of the festival in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.

In the clip, Modi had noted in the address that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, with the festival now being celebrated abroad.

Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health. pic.twitter.com/4pjpGRKk6Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said he hoped that the festival would brinh peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of legendary king Mahabali, the ruler of Kerala, Naidu observed.

"On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu

Shah, on Twitter, said:

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/8oOSoScZzE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said, "May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration & purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of COVID-19"

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s message-: May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration & purity of Sadhya inspire to overcome the challenges of Covid19 Let the spirit of inclusiveness & sharing transcend all barriers & add colors of health, happiness & prosperity to all. #HappyOnam! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2020

