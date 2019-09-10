Onam 2019: A look at the dishes that go into the typical Malayali spread or Onam Sadhya

Onam 2019 | The 10-day annual harvest festival, Onam, that commenced on 1 September, is the biggest festival in the southern state of Kerala. With festivities in full swing and the pookalam (floral graffiti made on the entrance of the house) greeting you at every doorstep, the traditional festival has a special significance for Malayalees.

According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival, which commences in the month of Chingam, will continue till 13 September this year.

Onam or Sravanmahotsav includes a delectable array of food as a huge part of the fest. On the tenth day of the festivities or Thiruvonam, a lavish Onam Sadhya is cooked every household. The Malayali spread, which is served on plantain leaves, includes nine different courses and dishes such as avial, cabbage thoran, kozhikotta, sambar, pachadi and more.

It may also include over two dozen preparations, including:

1) Choru (boiled rice)

2) Kaaya varuthatha (banana chips)

3) Sharkaraveratti (Fried pieces of banana coated with jaggery)

4) Chenna varuthatha (yam cut into slices and fried with spices)

5) Pulinji or Injipuli (tamarind-based chutney)

6) Kichadi (gourd, okra or cucumber in a yoghurt curry)

7) Pachadi (pineapple or bitter gourd in yoghurt)

8) Olan (ash gourd with beans in a thick coconut milk gravy)

9) Stir-fried vegetables with grated coconut

10) Theeyal (mixed vegetable gravy)

11) Erissery (mashed beans and pumpkin with coconut gravy)

12) Avial (vegetables made with coconut and milk)

13) Puliserry (made with curd and a choice of vegetable)

14) Kootu curry (black chickpeas curry)

15) Sambar

16) Rasam

17) Moru (buttermilk or curd mixed with water)

18) Pickles both sweet and sour

19) Papad

The feast concludes with dessert called Payasam (a sweet dish made of milk, sugar, jaggery, and other traditional Indian savouries) eaten either straight or mixed with small ripe plantains. The curries are served with rice, usually the Kerala Matta boiled rice preferred in the state.

Also read: Onam 2019: Kerala celebrates harvest festival to mark return of generous demon king, banished by Lord Vishnu