On World Health Day, take this quiz to test your knowledge of universal health coverage

As per the latest United Nations data, almost 100 million people are being pushed into extreme poverty, forced to survive on just $1.90 (around Rs 122) or less a day, because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets.

Considering 7 April is celebrated globally as World Health Day, the United Nations is using the occasion to push for health coverage for everyone. On this day, the international body has called on the world to also increase awareness about physical ailments but also providing mental health support. Keeping that in mind, the need to push for awareness on better health practices, Firstpost has prepared a special quiz.