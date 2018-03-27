On Tuesday, fourth anniversary of India being declared Polio-free, take our quiz about the deadly disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had certified India as being 'Polio-free' on 27 March, 2014, making it the fourth anniversary of the declaration on Tuesday.

This is a quiz to commemorate the fourth anniversary of this occasion and to remember that the disease used to impact 3,50,000 people until 30 years ago, but has been successfully eradicated to an extent that there were only 13 cases in 2017.

As we commemorate the fourth anniversary, we ought to be grateful to the WHO, Rotary International, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, the health ministry and health workers and volunteers for their support to this collective effort to ward off Polio in India.

The real heroes, however, are the Polio victims who never gave up their fight. The eradication of Polio as an epidemic has been a momentous victory for India.

However, having said that, we must also continue to administer OPV/IPV, since the virus can quickly spread from an endemic polio country to a polio-free country.