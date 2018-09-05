On Teachers' Day, Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the country's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day across the country.

"On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan and extend heartiest greetings to all teachers of our nation. May our great gurus continue to help and guide us in building a nation and world full of wisdom, peace and harmony," Kovind tweeted.

Radhakrishnan, an exemplary teacher was also a philosopher, scholar and politician. His work dedicated towards education shaped the youth of the country in the early years of the democracy.

Greeting the teaching community on the occasion, Modi said: "Teachers play a vital role in the shaping of young minds and building our nation. We bow to our former President and a distinguished teacher himself, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his jayanti."