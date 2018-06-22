On second day of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, NN Vohra okays setting up of State Administrative Council

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Thursday approved the establishment of State Administrative Council and also reviewed all the major matters which were pending approval of the chief minister, when the PDP-BJP government collapsed.

The state was placed under Governor's rule on Wednesday, a day after the government collapsed as the BJP snapped its three-year-old alliance with the PDP citing "larger national interest" and "deteriorating security situation".

The Governor also placed the legislative assembly in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor's rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation, according to a gazette notification. The six-year term of the current Assembly ends in March, 2021.

During his visit to the State Civil Secretariat on Thursday, the Governor held extensive discussions with chief secretary to review all major matters which were pending approval of the chief minister and the cabinet, an official spokesperson said. Vohra took decisions on several important matters, including a few pending postings and transfers, he said.

The spokesperson said regarding the matters which are to be considered and decided by the state cabinet, the governor approved the establishment of the State Administrative Council and asked the chief secretary to instruct the administrative secretaries concerned to finalise, within the next three days, all cases which require to be submitted to the council.