On Republic Day, security forces foil attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; 3 policemen injured, 2 militants gunned down in encounter

On the morning of the 70th Republic Day, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Three police personnel sustained injuries in the ongoing encounter.

Reportedly, two militants were killed by security forces in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Officials said their identities and group affiliation were being ascertained. The joint operation was carried out by 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Srinagar Police at the encounter site.

#JammuAndKashmir: 3 police personnel sustained injuries in ongoing encounter with terrorists at Khunmuh Khrew area in #Srinagar outskirts. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2019

On Friday, militants carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Anantnag and Pulwama districts. A loud bang was heard in the Civil Lines area of the city as well, but the police have ruled out a terror attack. No casualties were reported in the incident.

However, Hindustan Times reported that a police constable was wounded in the grenade attack in Anantnag. He has been hospitalised, a police official said. A third blast near a CRPF bunker in Kashmir's Sopore was also reported. SP Sopore, Javid Iqbal was quoted as saying, “Can’t say whether it was a grenade or something else. We are checking if any nearby shops have been damaged."

According to reports, CRPF claimed that four of their posts had been attacked, however, Jammu and Kashmir Police had confirmation of only three of the incidents.

Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members were arrested on charges of planning to carry out terror strikes in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police officials said on Thursday.

They were identified as Abdul Latif Ganaie (29), alias Umair alias Dilawar, and Hilal Ahmad Bhat (26) residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Wakura and Batapora areas respectively. Dilawar was arrested on the intervening night of January 20-21 after police got a tip off from military intelligence that a house in Laxmi Nagar was frequented by suspicious persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said.

