On Ram Nath Kovind's 75th birthday, from politicos to celebs, wishes pour in for India's 14th president

Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India, celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday (1 October, 2020). Several leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others wished the President on his birthday.

Kovind was born in 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the President of India on 25 July 2017 and succeeded Pranab Mukherjee. The tenure of President Kovind will continue till 2022.

As the presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Ram Nath Kovind defeated former Lok Sabha speaker and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) candidate Meira Kumar.

He is the second Dalit President of the country after KR Narayanan who held the post in 1997.

Before becoming the President of the world's largest democracy, Kovind served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu wished for good health and a long life of the president.

Naidu tweeted that the president is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor.

I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.@rashtrapatibhvn — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters of President Kovind are great assets for the nation.

"He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote.

Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said President Kovind's dedication for the welfare and empowerment of poor and underprivileged sections of the society inspires everyone.

"Your intelligence and skills have given new strength to the country. I wish for your healthy and long life,” Amit Shah wrote.

माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। देश के गरीब और वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण व सशक्तिकरण के प्रति आपका समर्पण हम सभी को प्रेरित करता है। आपकी बुद्धिमत्ता व कौशल से देश को नया बल मिला है। आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। @rashtrapatibhvn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2020

BJP National President JP Nadda said that President Kovind's simplicity, relentless hard work & regular outreach is very inspiring.

Warm birthday greetings to the President of India Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His simplicity, relentless hard work & regular outreach is very inspiring. May God bless him with good health & a long life in the service of the Nation. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished for good health and long life of the President of India.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a picture with the President of India and wrote, "Birthday greetings to Hon. President of India Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji @rashtrapatibhvn. Wishes for your good health and happiness.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. God bless you with a long and healthy life, Sir."

Birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. God bless you with a long and healthy life, Sir. @rashtrapatibhvn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 1, 2020

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the President on his birthday.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo also extended his wishes to President Kovind.

Former Cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir wished for long and healthy life of President Kovind. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, "May our nation continue to benefit immensely from your invaluable service and insightful perspectives. Wishing you good health always."

Cricketer Suresh Raina wished the President and said that may his hard work, simplicity and a successful leadership be an inspiration for all.

Birthday wishes to the Honorable President of India, Shri #RamNathKovind Ji. May your hard work, simplicity & a successful leadership be an inspiration for all. Wishing you with good health & longevity in the service of the nation @rashtrapatibhvn — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 1, 2020

Actor Vivek Oberoi also wished the President and wrote, "Greetings to our beloved Rashtrapati ji, #RamNathKovind on his birthday. As a sincere and insightful visionary who's always been passionate to empower the downtrodden, may you live long, healthy and happy forever. Jai Hind!"

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Wishing our Hon President of India Shri #RamNathKovind ji a very happy birthday.. May god bless you with good health and long life sir."

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson also wished the President of India on his birthday.