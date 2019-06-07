On Operation Blue Star's 35th anniversary, examining its historical precedents for Sikhs

When Guru Nanak was returning from his Haj, he stopped in Sayyidpur, a small town in the Punjab, which falls in modern-day Pakistan and is called Eminabad today. He was there to visit with Lalo, one of his beloved disciples. Sayyidpur was reeling from a bloody attack by the army of the Uzbek adventurer Babar [or Babur], who would go on to establish the mighty Mughal Empire. The gentle prophet was roused to anger by the carnage and he addressed these famous words to Babar:

Kings are hungry lions; their servants rabid dogs

Foes of soothing restful sleep; the mindless servile cogs

The lackeys of the evil king; waving talon and claw

They prey on common gentlefolk; their tender flesh they gnaw

In these words lay the seed of a principle that was to become fundamental to the faith that Guru Nanak founded. An unequivocal commitment to fighting oppression, no matter what the cost. This principle was strengthened by the blood of Guru Arjan, the fifth Sikh master, who refused to bow to the tyranny of the emperor Jahangir, and that of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth, who sacrificed his head in the defense of religious freedom. The sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind, established the Akal Takhat as his seat of temporal power at the Sri Harmandir Sahib and from that day onwards, it became a powerful and visible symbol of Sikh sovereignty.

Though this principle has been a source of intense pride for the Sikhs, it has also brought them much pain over the centuries. In the 18th century in particular, as the Mughal empire started to crumble, a power vacuum formed in the Punjab, that the Sikhs eagerly attempted to take advantage of. Great resistance was offered to the likes of Nawab Zakriya Khan and Mir Mannu, Mughal governors who relentlessly tried to break the back of the fledgling community that they saw as a threat. In 1740, Massah Rangarh, a deputy of Zakriya Khan, occupied and desecrated the Sri Harmandir Sahib in an attempt to crush the spirit of the Sikhs.

When Ahmad Shah Abdali, the new king of Afghanistan who saw himself as the overlord of the Punjab, descended from the mountains to plunder, kill and take captives, the only resistance he faced came from bands of Sikhs who were living the principle that Guru Nanak had put forth two centuries earlier. Heavily outnumbered, the Sikhs would employ guerrilla tactics to harry the Afghans as they made their way back, relieving them of their booty and mounting daring raids to free their captives.

Retribution was constant, swift and often cataclysmic. The Afghans would repeatedly attack and desecrate the Sri Harmandir Sahib and the Akal Takhat in an attempt to break the spirit of the Sikhs. The single biggest setback was the Great Holocaust of 1762, referred to as the ‘Vadda Ghallughara’ by the Sikhs, that resulted in the community being decimated. Perpetrated by Ahmad Shah Abdali to teach the Sikhs a lesson, it had the opposite effect, strengthening the resolve of the Sikhs even further.

In 1764, the Afghans attacked again. A large force was bearing down on Amritsar and the Sikhs, fully aware that they would be unable to take the large force head on, were planning to retreat. Abandoning the Sri Harmandir Sahib once again to the advancing hordes was a bitter pill to swallow, but there really didn't seem to be a choice. The Sikhs were about to be taught a now familiar lesson once again.

As we approach the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Indira Gandhi-ordered attack on the Sri Harmandir Sahib and the Akal Takhat (where Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was headquartered), it is impossible not to place it on the context of Sikh history. Of course, it would be disingenuous or worse to suggest that Mrs Gandhi was hell bent on eliminating the Sikhs. However, it would also be naive to ignore her highly cynical political imperative to teach the Sikhs a lesson.

The complex politics of Punjab leading up to Operation Blue Star cannot be unraveled in this brief reflection, but a few things can be stated clearly. Fortunately they are borne out by reportage and analysis in mainstream Indian media in the 35 years that have elapsed since the attack. The Hindu right had Mrs Gandhi against the ropes for her handling of the ‘Punjab Problem’, characterising her as weak in the face of Sikh militancy. There was only one way for her to get her mojo back.

As a student of history I see a startling similarity between Ahmad Shah Abdali’s thinking in 1764 and Indira Gandhi’s thinking in 1984.

Rattan Singh Bhangu was a 19th century Sikh poet and historian who wrote the monumental Sri Guru Granth Prakash, a detailed history of the Sikhs, in verse. Interestingly he was descended from a Sikh hero named Mehtab Singh, who had retaliated against Massa Ranghar for the desecration of the Sri Harmandir Sahib.

In episode 156 of his opus, Bhangu tells the rousing tale of Gurbaksh Singh, a Sikh warrior, who decided to resist the invaders as they approached the Sri Harmandar Sahib. I have attempted more or less to be faithful to Rattan Singh Bhangu’s narrative but this is not a word-by-word translation; I have instead attempted to capture the spirit of Rattan Singh Bahngu’s poetry.

Chaupai (Quatrain):

Young man of steel this warrior brave

Steadfast and sober dressed in blue

Rises at dawn and drains his cup

And girds up for the coming day

Prayers are said in early morn

Proud turban does his head adorn

To shining steel he bows his head

Before it’s on his person borne

A chain of steel around his neck

Shining bracelets upon his wrists

Quoits of steel upon his head

Together his impervious shield

Gloves of steel, a mighty club

Breeches that hang down to his knees

On his breast a coat of mail

Resplendent is The Warrior brave

Dohra (couplet):

A leader true, always out front

His men forming his glorious train

Wherever he would plant his flag

His men so steadfast would remain

Dohra (couplet):

In forests and in place strange

The fleeing Sikhs in misery dwelt

And pondering their pitiful state

Their pain the mighty warrior felt

Chaupai (Quatrain):

The Sikhs gathered for evening prayers

In the shade of the Timeless Tower cool

To leave the town was the sacred writ

Save Warriors by the sacred pool

Was heard the mighty Warrior roar

Is there today one single man?

To valiantly pick up the sword

In the name of the ever glorious Lord

The Sikhs then spoke in a single voice

None here is worthier or more brave

You are the one, young warrior strong

The Lord will hear your rousing song

Dohra (couplet):

Hearing this then The Warrior bows

His hands in fervent prayer joined

With folded hands and pendent head

The maiden Death agrees to wed

Chaupai (Quatrain):

Meanwhile the Giljis gird their loins

As they get word of the massing Singhs

They don their armor helmets and mail

Sikh warriors have none of these things

To their teeth are the mighty Giljis armed

Ready to lay the Singhs to waste

Arrows pistols and muskets long

Readied and primed with savage haste

The Singhs are armed with fighting words

Some have daggers, some double edged swords

Many have naught but rustic clubs

And yet they press, eager to fight

Some Singhs are mounted on their steeds

Jockey and twist to lead the charge

To each other solemnly swear

That each will lead the pack by far

Chaupai (Quatrain):

The war drum beats; standard is raised

With music divine is the Master praised

The minstrels sing sweet songs of bliss

Till the warriors too have had their fill

The Giljis march at break of dawn

And bear down upon the eager Singhs

Some steadfast sit on noble mounts

Foot soldiers too; they hold their ground

And where they stand they give their lives

For how could they stop such a mighty horde

And as they leave for their final abode

The Singhs who live give battle fierce

The Singhs are by the Giljis ringed

Kill them! Kill them! Like wolves they bay

Louder is heard the Warrior’s roar

Dig in! Show them the martyr’s way

Dohra (couplet):

Honor there is in pressing forth

Just as in holding back is shame

When hostile swords around you sing

It’s time to prove a warrior’s worth

Chaupai (Quatrain):

Hearing these words the warriors bound

And lion-like on the Giljis pounce

Where else can such valor be found

They care no more for life or limb

Press on! Press on The Warrior roars

Drink your fill of the martyrs brew

Your sylvan dreams of paradise

In martyrdom you will realize

If you wish to be an eternal king

The maiden, Death, you must embrace

Reborn you shall be! As a mighty Singh

Of your enemies there will be no trace

Sallied forth his most valiant men

We are best men! You are the groom

We will follow you to paradise

And with you we will gladly rule

Dohra (couplet):

For heaven we care not one whit

Our bonds of brotherhood are enough

A noble death fighting we crave

As we send our foes to a fiery grave

Chaupai (Quatrain):

And then The Warrior gravely says

A solemn oath I now do swear

As I set foot in the Guru’s court

To pieces will I the Giljis tear

My fearless brothers, now you take heart

You will be Singhs again reborn

And once again does The Warrior say

Embrace your death! Your enemies flay

The Giljis are back with fearsome force

The Singhs fight back their heels dug in

In their heads no thoughts of retreat

As slowly back Giljis they beat

Like a lion’s roar The Warrior’s cry

Let not today your purpose pale

For your faith you fight this noble fight

Dismount and with your swords prevail

Dohra (couplet):

These words beyond the Giljis’ ken

Their muskets rain a hail of lead

Steadfast men falling to the ground

Beholds The Warrior all around

Chaupai (Quatrain):

The Warrior swings his mighty sword

A fearsome Gilji whistling smites

Pierces his armor; rips his breast

And many more soldiers he fights

Audaciously the Singhs advance

For a moment mighty Giljis yield

With practiced ease they lightly dance

Each man sheltered behind his shield

Contemptuous look on his noble face

His shield, The Warrior tosses away

The Giljis charge with flashing swords

Undaunted Singhs! They join the fray

Eyelids un-batted heads unbowed

No backward glance! Singhs charge ahead

The Giljis take to their heels cowed

So furious is their attack

Dohra (couplet):

From a distance Gilji guns let loose

And arrows whistle through the air

Singhs spout blood from countless wounds

To shreds their flesh do Gilji’s tear

Chaupai (Quatrain):

The bullets they pierce their flesh and bone

The Singhs fight on heedless of pain

Their bodies spew a rush of blood

Like from an oil press flows a flood

The Warrior too profusely bleeds

Water spurting from a ruptured pouch

As on and on as he marches forth

Like fountains do the gashes spout

As more and more of his life blood seeps

His weary body starts to rebel

Yet The Warrior thinks not of retreat

That shame to him is worse than Hell

To the Lord he prays at this moment dark

Save me O Lord! Save me from shame

Accept my humble sacrifice

He begs as he chants his master’s Name

Dohra (couplet):

The Gilji horde just swells and swells

Fresh fighters now their ranks enhance

With fury fall upon the Singhs

And rend their foes with spear and lance

Chaupai (Quatrain):

The Warrior mighty swings his sword

Slices through many a lance

The Giljis dare not come too close

Away from flashing sword they prance

Dohra (couplet):

Not one Singh did that day retreat

Nor cast his eye towards the rear

No one shall ever dare to say

That even one ran from the fray

Chaupai (Quatrain):

Warrior assailed! So many spears!

As the Giljis strive to make him yield

And though he’s fallen on his knee

They cannot from his hand sword free

Kundaliya Chhand:

He grips his sword in bloody hand

But his mind is now roiled by doubt

If I cast my sword on the sand

Will they spare me a man unarmed

If I yield I’m sure I will live

But all this blood will be for naught

This glorious moment for sure will pass

The time to sacrifice is now

Thus The Warrior girds his loins

Makes up his mind to never bow

May my head from my trunk be cleaved

Hither! Sweet sword! No one bereaved

Chaupai (Quatrain):

He picks up his sword; mightily roars

A challenge to the Gilji horde

His neck is bare begs to be hacked

Just like was Ninth Master attacked

A Gilji bravo swings his blade

The Warrior’s head is no more nigh

The Lord is kind: a promise made

The Singhs can hold their heads up high

Of warriors past and martyrs’ sprites

Their joyous ranks The Warrior joins

Into their waiting arms he’s borne

Chariots divine with pennants flying

They come for him on prancing steeds

Bejeweled saddles! There is a slew

Beating war drums flying flags

In dazzling robes of electric blue

Chaupai (Quatrain):

Tired Giljis in slumber deep

The Singhs make off with many a steed

And on their camp they fiercely sweep

Writhing in the dust the Giljis bleed

At break of dawn the Giljis flee

Make haste to catch up with their king

In the light of day the Singhs behold

Brethren in heaps their bodies cold

And as the beaten foes retreat

More Singhs appear upon the scene

It looks as if the earth has bled

Or coloured red by the warriors dead

The Singhs come up with a common plan

With honor they will treat every man

By the Timeless Tower a pyre is lit

By dancing flames Singhs solemnly sit

Dohra (couplet):

On the mighty fire are the martyrs laid

Fallen comrades gallant band

The Singhs prepare a sacred feast

Received humbly by every hand

Chaupai (Quatrain):

Ashes to ashes dust to dust

Their bodies fallen heroes leave

Their souls rise up to meet the Lord

And join the martyrs’ eternal horde

The Singhs joyously chant in praise

Blessed are fathers, such sons who raise

To the warriors is built a glorious shrine

Wishes are fulfilled every day

Such is the glory of this shrine

Many a malady has it cured

And so great is its power benign

Forgotten is all pain endured

I have read many accounts of the aftermath of Operation Blue Star. The images they conjure up are eerily similar to the ones that rise from Bhangu’s poetry.

The similarity does not end there.

Ahmad Shah Abdali's large force carried the day in 1764 as did Mrs Gandhi’s in 1984. Both ‘victories’ were spectacularly Pyrrhic.

Note: The translations of the hymn by Guru Nanak as well as Rattan Singh Bhangu’s poetry are my own.

Sarbpreet Singh is a poet, playwright, and commentator with a career in technology. He is the author of The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia (Tranquebar/Westland Publications).

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.