On last leg of European tour, Sushma Swaraj calls on presidents of European Commission and Parliament in Brussels

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 11:29:03 IST

Brussels: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday held talks with President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani in Brussels on the last leg of her four-nation tour.

Swaraj arrived in Belgium on Wednesday from Luxembourg on the last leg of her four-nation tour. Earlier, she had visited France and Italy.

EAM Sushma Swaraj with President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Belgium. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia

EAM Sushma Swaraj with President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Belgium. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia

"EAM Sushma Swaraj called on President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. The two leaders exchanged views on progress made on the understandings reached during the last India-EU Summit in 2017," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. India and the EU are strategic and natural partners with common values, he said.

Earlier Swaraj called on Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, fintech and digital and space sectors. "EAM Sushma Swaraj called on Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament in Brussels. Excellent discussions between two of the world's largest democracies to enhance cooperation across different sectors, including parliamentary exchanges," Kumar said in another tweet.

During her stay in Belgium from 20-23 June, Swaraj will hold wide ranging discussions with the EU leadership to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership and will meet her Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders to further solidify bilateral ties.


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 11:29 AM

