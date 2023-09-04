'On Duty All The Time': PM Modi has not taken single leave of absence in 9 years, RTI reveals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been committed toward the country and welfare of each and every citizen. He has been working round the clock without taking any time off and this has been confirmed in an RTI that the Indian PM has not take a single day off since coming to power in 2014.

‘On duty all the time’

A Right of Information (RTI) filed by one Prafful P Sarda on 31 July, 2023, sought response on two questions.

1- “Share the details about number of days attended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in his office at PMO (New Delhi) after becoming PM of the India till date”

2- “Share the details about number of days present and attended various events and functions by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji after becoming PM of India till date”

The RTI response of the first question read, “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since taking over office.”

In the response to the second information sought by Sarda, PMO Under Secretary Parvesh Kumar shared link of the PMO website – http://www.pmindia.gov.in which shows the accumulated number of events attended by by PM Modi has surpassed 3,000, almost an event a day.

Parvesh Kumar is also the Chief Pink Information Officer (CPIO) of the concerned ministry that deals with RTI queries.

In 2016, a similar application under the RTI was filed in which the applicant had sought a copy of leave rules and procedures for the Indian Prime Minister from it and the Cabinet Secretariat.

“The Prime Minister can be said to be on duty all the time,” the PMO had responded to the RTI.

The applicant also wanted to know if former prime ministers including Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujral, PV Narasimha Rao, Chandrashekhar, VP Singh and Rajiv Gandhi had availed any leave and were there any records.

“Information regarding leave record of previous Prime Ministers is not a part of records held by this office… However, it may be noted that no leave has been availed by present Prime Minister i.e Shri Narendra Modi since taking over charge,” the RTI response had said in October 2016.

In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said PM Modi had not taking a leave in 20 years since holding a public office.