On camera: Man's miraculous escape as lightning strikes Hyderabad

As rains continue to lash parts of Hyderabad, city life has come to an eerie standstill. People are experiencing severe problems with waterlogged streets affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city. Amid incessant rainfall, as thunder and lightning affect the region, a shocking video showing a man’s narrow escape from a near-death collision with lightning is making rounds on the internet. The horrifying incident was captured on a CCTV camera in Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar area.

The video was shared by the official Twitter account of Doordarshan News, Andhra Pradesh. The news organisation captioned the post: “CCTV footage of a lightning strike in Attapur, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad yesterday.”

As per an AIR News report, heavy rains continue to lash Telangana after a brief respite. The rains threw normal life out of gear as Vailpur in the Nizamabad district recorded 461.5 mm of rain and the Charminar region in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 78 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours. Some parts witnessed over 40 cm of rainfall within one hour.

The news broadcast also warned that the catchment areas of the River Godavari and River Krishna are experiencing heavy inflows.

What is the cause behind such unprecedented rains?

A Low-Pressure area near the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast is being reasoned as the main cause behind such unprecedented rains, as per Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. It is likely to develop into a depression over the region by 26 July.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana and warned residents of the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next three days, until 28 July.

Advisory

As per an advisory issued by the Hyderabad weather department, heavy waterlogging issues are likely to occur along with traffic congestion and drainage clogging. The advisory also stated that trees and electrical poles are likely to uproot amid heavy downpours.

As rains have been disrupting normalcy across the country, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and even parts of Delhi-NCR recently witnessed a flood-like situation. Now, the active southwest monsoon has created a flood scare in Karnataka with many small streams overflowing. The Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in all three coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada.