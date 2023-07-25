On camera: Man's miraculous escape as lightning strikes Hyderabad
As per an advisory issued by the Hyderabad weather department, heavy waterlogging issues are likely to occur along with traffic congestion and drainage clogging. The advisory also stated that trees and electrical poles were likely to uproot amid heavy downpours
As rains continue to lash parts of Hyderabad, city life has come to an eerie standstill. People are experiencing severe problems with waterlogged streets affecting traffic movement in several areas of the city. Amid incessant rainfall, as thunder and lightning affect the region, a shocking video showing a man’s narrow escape from a near-death collision with lightning is making rounds on the internet. The horrifying incident was captured on a CCTV camera in Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar area.
The video was shared by the official Twitter account of Doordarshan News, Andhra Pradesh. The news organisation captioned the post: “CCTV footage of a lightning strike in Attapur, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad yesterday.”
Check out the post:
నిన్న హైదరాబాద్లోని రాజేంద్రనగర్ అత్తాపూర్లో పిడుగు పడిన సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజ్… pic.twitter.com/PeVLZAN5Yd
— DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) July 25, 2023
The post garnered over 2600 views.
As per an AIR News report, heavy rains continue to lash Telangana after a brief respite. The rains threw normal life out of gear as Vailpur in the Nizamabad district recorded 461.5 mm of rain and the Charminar region in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 78 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours. Some parts witnessed over 40 cm of rainfall within one hour.
The news broadcast also warned that the catchment areas of the River Godavari and River Krishna are experiencing heavy inflows.
What is the cause behind such unprecedented rains?
A Low-Pressure area near the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast is being reasoned as the main cause behind such unprecedented rains, as per Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. It is likely to develop into a depression over the region by 26 July.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana and warned residents of the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next three days, until 28 July.
Advisory
As per an advisory issued by the Hyderabad weather department, heavy waterlogging issues are likely to occur along with traffic congestion and drainage clogging. The advisory also stated that trees and electrical poles are likely to uproot amid heavy downpours.
A detailed account can be viewed here.
As rains have been disrupting normalcy across the country, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and even parts of Delhi-NCR recently witnessed a flood-like situation. Now, the active southwest monsoon has created a flood scare in Karnataka with many small streams overflowing. The Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in all three coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada.
also read
Bengaluru tenant shares difficulties of house-hunting; Twitter has a hearty laugh
Menta shared that his house-hunting experience was longer and more gruelling than his seed round pitch. Furthermore, he shared a thread of all the questions he had to face during the interview
Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises
In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers
Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck
Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony