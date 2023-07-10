An eye-popping video from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, where a donkey suddenly charged towards an elderly man, has gone viral. The incident took place on Friday, i.e., 6 July in Gandhinagar area of Kolhapur. A video captured on CCTV shows the shocking incident. A donkey, generally known to be of a calm nature, can be seen assaulting a person for a prolonged period. The shocking clip shows an old man walking down the street while the donkey stands at a distance. Quite unexpectedly, he was soon charged by the animal with a powerful blow.

Even after the efforts of several passersby who rushed to the man’s aid, the donkey not only halted the elderly man but also trampled him under its feet. To everyone’s astonishment, all attempts of the onlookers to intervene failed. They threw stones and hit the animal using a stick but the donkey kept attacking.

CCTV Footage of Aggressive Donkey Attack

Earlier Attacks By Donkey

This is reportedly the second incident of an animal attack in Maharashtra that has come to the fore in the past three days. The recent incident involving a donkey from the Gandhinagar area of Kolhapur wreaked havoc among the people of the area. Previously, at least 13 people were reportedly left injured in dog attacks in the same area. Despite repeated complaints to the higher authorities regarding such animal attacks, no effective action is said to have been taken by the authorities so far.